History says it's a feat that's unlikey ever to be repeated.
Barnawartha's magical season of 2002.
In the small town's finest moment, the all conquering Tigers captured six flags in the most dominant season by a club in the league's 77-year history.
The Tigers created history by becoming the first club to make it a clean sweep of all four grades of football.
For good measure they also captured the A and B-grade netball flags.
Shaun Leech (seniors), Dale Bownds (reserves), Trevor Jones (thirds) and John Elligate (fourths) were the triumphant coaches.
Leech's wife Allison also led the A-grade netball to the ultimate success to hand the husband and wife team a unique double.
Pam Kiffen was the premiership winning coach of the B-grade netball.
Elligate was also president of the Tigers and was in his first year at the helm.
He revealed that he walked into a storm when he first took over the job with the club in financial strife.
"There were a few rumblings over the off-season that some players wouldn't be returning to the club because they hadn't been paid," Elligate recalled.
"I had been president of the junior club for a decade and could see that things had the potential to go pear-shaped quite quickly.
"A few committeemen including Stephen Baxter who is now deceased suggested that I take over as president.
"My first job when I took over was to find some quick cash to keep the club afloat.
"So I found 10 people who were good enough to put $1000 each into the club to kick us off.
"I guess you could say that the rest is history."
While the Tigers boasted a lot of local talent in 2002 they also boasted the most dominant big man combination in Ash Eames and Josh Frawley.
Eames returned to the club on the eve of the season from Queensland.
Frawley also returned to the club just before the clearance deadline after starting the season with Moama.
Eames would go on to enjoy a solid career with North Albury and Frankston while Frawley played in a flag for Yarrawonga.
Unbeknown to the club at the time, the Tigers also had some handy cubs emerging through the fourths in 2002.
A teenage Dawson Simpson played in the fourth's flag alongside Cam McNeill who has since gone on to win four Barton medals.
Elligate was a huge fan of Leech who would lead the club to its first flag in the Tallangatta league after joining the competition in 1957.
"Shaun was a savvy negotiator when it came to recruiting and a good communicator and that shone through in his coaching," Elligate said.
"The club owes Shaun a lot and there's no doubt he was instrumental in the success."
Barnawartha carried a heavy burden into the 2002 season after having lost the previous two grand finals to Yackandandah (2000) and Dederang-Mt Beauty (2001).
Elligate said the 2000 loss to the Roos in particular was harrowing after the Tigers choked on the big stage.
"We were 10 goals up at half-time and somehow managed to get beat," Elligate recalled.
"Chuck (Ross) Hedley was coach of the Roos and I'm not saying that it was him but they played a bit of a prank on us after the grand final.
"About a week after the grand final all the grass on the oval started to die and it spelt 'Kangaroos'.
"Somebody had obviously been down there with a knapsack full of Roundup and decided to be a little bit mischievous.
"But we decided against doing the same to Tallangatta when we beat them in 2002."
Elligate also recalled the club being the victim of another prank in the week leading up to the grand final.
As part of the build-up in grand final week, Tiger supporters erected a life-sized Tiger mascot on a roundabout in the town centre, only for it to go missing.
"I couldn't believe it when somebody told me that the mascot had been flogged," he said.
"But to be honest, that was the least of my worries leading into the grand final.
"Personally, I wanted to keep the grand final week as low key as possible because of the disappointment of losing the two previous grand finals in the seniors.
"The club was also in a premiership drought with its last senior flag in 1956 in the old Chiltern and district competition."
While history says it's almost impossible to win all four football grand finals, Elligate said he headed to Sandy Creek quietly confident of achieving the remarkable feat.
"I was most confident that the seniors would win," he said.
"I thought Trevor Jones' thirds were also red-hot and would take a power of beating.
"My fourths and the seconds were probably a toss of the coin matches and could have gone either way."
Grand final day started on a high with the Tigers enjoying a thumping 67-point win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the fourths.
The thirds and reserves were both hard-fought affairs against Mitta United.
The thirds prevailed by 10-points before the reserves won a nail-biter by two points.
The seniors snapped a 46-year premiership drought in emphatic fashion with an 80-point thumping of Tallangatta.
The icing on the premiership cake was the victories by the A and B-grade netball sides.
The rare feat sparked scenes of jubilation amongst the Tiger faithful alongside a massive sense of relief that swept over the township.
"There was certainly a lot of emotion because of how long the town had waited for that moment," Elligate said.
"The seniors hadn't won a flag for 46-years.
"Trevor Jones had been coaching the thirds for 20-years and was able to savour his first premiership.
"I've got no idea how many people were at the celebrations that night but I know most of the town was there.
"It was amazing really considering the club's financial strife at the start of the year."
