Older driver shaken by dangerous driving at Baranduda, witnesses sought

Police are seeking witnesses after an older driver was left shaken by a dangerous motorist.
Wodonga officers were alerted to the incident about 8am on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Three vehicles were travelling south on Baranduda Boulevard near the Westmont aged care home.
The vehicles were driving below the 60km/h limit due to the wet weather.
A white Holden utility tailgating the rear vehicle overtook the group of cars at high speed and was last seen turning left onto John Schubert Drive.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leading Senior Constable Neil Hobbs said the driver of the rear vehicle - a red Nissan Navara - had been completing a community meal service and was shaken.
Police are seeking to identify the two other vehicles whose drivers witnessed the incident.
The cars are a small blue Honda and possibly a Hyundai.
The white ute's number plates were supplied to police.
"The elderly driver of the Navara, who had just been doing his community service serving meals on wheels was left shaken by the ordeal," Leading Senior Constable Hobbs said.
"Police once again want to remind drivers to not only drive to the speed limit but more importantly drive to the relevant conditions given the unforgiving weather pattern currently penetrating the Border."
Any witnesses can call (02) 6049 2600
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.