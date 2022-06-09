AUSTRALIA'S leading lady of stage Lucy Durack is an unashamed fan of rom-coms and their soundtracks that tug at your heartstrings.
So much so, Durack is now planning a concert to celebrate these delightful ballads together with Rob Mills and Bert LaBonte.
A romantic musical extravaganza, Lucy Durack's ROM-COMCERT will tour Australia in November and reach the Border on November 25.
The West Australian-born singer and actress said her love affair with romantic comedies started young.
"I watched Sleepless in Seattle at the movies as a 10-year-old with my aunt and uncle and have been in love with rom coms ever since." she said.
"I soon discovered that a rom-com is nothing without its soundtrack; I fell in love with listening to that soundtrack as well as countless others from When Harry Met Sally to You've Got Mail to My Best Friend's Wedding on a loop, allowing myself to dream up my own romantic stories using these songs as a sort of musical filter.
"I adore the marriage of a beautiful and funny love story combined with a well-crafted soundtrack, and how together they can make you feel uplifted, full of hope and able to see the good in the world again.
"I'm looking forward to celebrating that in our Rom-Comcert with two of the cheekiest, funniest, loveliest leading men I could dream of."
Among concert highlights will be Come Away With Me (Maid In Manhattan), Makin Whoopie (Sleepless In Seattle), The Time Of My Life (Dirty Dancing) and Love Is All Around (Four Weddings and a Funeral).
Durack shot to stardom as Glinda the Good Witch in the original Australian cast of Wicked and went on to star in other musicals like Legally Blonde, The Wizard of Oz, Mamma Mia! and Shrek. Her television roles include Australia's Got Talent as one of the judging panel, and the series Sisters, Doctor Doctor, The Letdown, How To Stay Married and Upper Middle Bogan.
Mills proved his musical theatre chops when he starred opposite Durack as Fiyero on the original Australian cast of Wicked, and has gone on to perform in Grease, Ghost the Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has been cast as Corny Collins in the Melbourne production of Hairspray.
LaBonte has appeared in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Dream Lover: The Bobby Darin Musical, The Book of Mormon and An Officer and a Gentleman.
Tickets went on sale on Thursday.
