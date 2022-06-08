Jack Thomas has been named the new head coach of Corowa Cricket Club.
The 30-year-old arrives from provincial rivals Lavington, where he served as a senior assistant last season.
Thomas played for New City and St Patrick's after emigrating from the UK in 2013 and worked in the representative pathways before joining the Panthers.
He'll be assisted at Corowa by Jarryd Hatton, who led the club in their first two seasons of provincial cricket.
"I wasn't really looking for it but I'm excited to start now," Thomas said.
"I've just done my Level 2 accreditation and I was talking to those guys about what to do next and how to keep progressing.
"I'm really passionate about it and I want to go as far as I can.
"They said the next step was to do a head coach job for a club, as daunting as that felt initially.
"It can be quite easy to stay in your comfort zone but I spoke to a few people about it and I'm full steam ahead now."
Thomas spoke highly of his time at Lavington and the opportunity to develop his coaching by working with some of the league's best players and most exciting young talents.
Now his focus switches to a Corowa side which narrowly missed out on finals in 2021/22 despite being in contention throughout the home-and-away season.
"They had a great start, won four of their first six in the T20s but maybe ran out of gas," Thomas said.
"A lot of them play O and M footy and we know how demanding that is, so that's something we've been talking about, making sure we get the right balance and don't over-do it at training.
"I think our athleticism will be a strength.
"We should be able to run all day with the bat and steal 20 runs here and there and in the field, we should be able to save 20 runs or take a good catch or a good run-out.
"Their bowling attack's very strong and they got themselves into good positions with the bat, they just didn't capitalise so it's about working on that match situation stuff and being ultra-positive and having the confidence to go on."
Thomas and Hatton are close friends with complementary skill sets so it's a partnership with plenty of promise.
"Nowadays it's such a tough ask for one person to come in and do it (coaching), especially if you're playing," Thomas said.
"Many hands make light work and you can spend a bit more valuable time in certain areas.
"I heard an interview with Trevor Bayliss, who did a great job for England, and one thing he always said was whatever qualities you don't have, try to find them in other people around you.
"That's not just for cricket, it's for work and life in general.
"In the job I do, I'm not afraid to ask the dumb questions, I'm not afraid to not have the knowledge, I'm happy to go out there and learn it or find out.
"Jarryd will be assistant and (B-grade captain) Aaron Phibbs is pretty keen to step up into a development coach role.
"There's already a few leaders there but we'll try to get some of these younger lads into that leadership group as well to keep us pushing and driving in the right direction."
Thomas will be a non-playing coach, back and neck injuries having taken their toll over the years, and Corowa president Paul Lavis is thrilled to have landed his No.1 target.
"Jack's a really good communicator," Lavis said.
"It's a lot on your plate to coach and play and we came to the realisation that it's asking a lot of one person.
"Jack is super-organised and I think he's going to overwhelm me!
"We're a bit casual out here so he'll bring a bit more professionalism to the club."
Mark Athanitis will be working in Wollongong until Christmas although Corowa expect English import Arthur Godsal to return in 2022/23 after he played the final five games of last season.
"I'm pretty young in my coaching but I've played one-day cricket my whole life, so that side of things is not new to me," Thomas said.
"Going out there and being ultra-positive is the way to go, whether you're in attack or defence. I'd rather see us bowled out for 150 in 30 overs, rather than bat 50 overs and only make 150.
"Times have changed, it's about having intent and looking to score all the time."
