Jack Thomas appointed head coach of Corowa Cricket Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:30am
HANDS ON: Jack Thomas will coach Corowa in CAW's provincial competition next season with predecessor Jarryd Hatton staying on as his assistant. Thomas, from Cornwall in England, previously played for New City and St Patrick's.

Jack Thomas has been named the new head coach of Corowa Cricket Club.

