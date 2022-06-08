Fire breaks out in truck on Hume Highway at Barnawartha

Crew continue to clear the scene of an early morning truck fire on the Hume Highway.
Firefighters were called to the northbound lanes of the highway at Barnawartha about 1.35am on Wednesday.
Advertisement
A fire appeared to have caused extensive damage to one of two trailers being towed by a prime mover.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was unclear if the truck was damaged.
A CFA spokeswoman said the incident was declared under control 15 minutes after the call was received.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours after the incident.
Heavy machinery has been brought to the scene to remove the damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.