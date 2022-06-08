Man arrested in Wodonga after lives allegedly put in danger by driving

A man accused of dangerous driving in Wodonga has been arrested hours before he was due to be sentenced on other matters.
Casey John Ferrara, 27, was arrested at a Lawrence Street home on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Police spent several hours at the property, on the intersection of Lyndren Street.
A car was impounded.
It's alleged Ferrara drove dangerously on the day of his arrest, placing people in danger of death, failed to stop for police, had stolen Victorian number plates and drove while disqualified.
It's also alleged he failed to give police access to his phone that was seized under warrant.
Ferrara did not appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday in person amid concerns he was drug affected.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard he had been due to be sentenced on Wednesday on other matters after being charged by Wodonga detectives.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client wasn't making a bail application and was withdrawing from drugs.
Police have applied to revoke his bail.
Ferrara will face court on June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.