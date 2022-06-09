HOMEGROWN country music legend Lee Kernaghan is on track for a world premiere in Outback Australia.
A new documentary about Kernaghan will launch Queensland's Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival on Friday, June 24.
Advertisement
Directed by Brisbane writer and director Kriv Stenders, Boy From The Bush is a performance-based documentary starring Kernaghan himself.
Corryong-born and Border-bred, Kernaghan shot to stardom 30 years ago with his debut album, The Outback Club.
"I presented it to all of the record companies in Australia and they didn't feel it had a commercial market," he said.
"But luckily Meryl Gross had just taken over at ABC Music Records and she called to say they were going to sign me."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With key landscapes set in Winton, Queensland and the Northern Territory, this film celebrates the parts of Australia that are often overlooked - and is inspired by the people who make this country great.
Stenders said the film was surprisingly emotional.
"It delivers some fundamental and important stories," he said.
"There's a special song called Come Together which is a spectacular moment, a beautiful song about unity and moving forward together."
This year Kernaghan released The Very Best of Lee Kernaghan - Three Decades of Hits, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of The Outback Club.
Growing up in Albury, Kernaghan said music was part of his family's DNA.
"I started at Hume Primary School where I used to play the anthem - back when it was God Save The Queen - on the piano," Kernaghan said.
"I went to Murray High School and I failed music but I was no good at the theory!"
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.