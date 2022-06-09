A drop-off in numbers for a leading Border community organisation is not an isolated issue and needs to be addressed.
That's the message from Officer Commanding of the 37 Army Cadet Unit at Bandiana, Captain Dale Manley, who hopes to recruit some new faces to the program centred around the development of community-minded individuals.
The 37 ACU is Wodonga's Community Organisation of the Year, but has seen its numbers drop by two thirds in two years.
"We went from 120 people pre-COVID and bushfires, I think we forgot that was all happening in our region, down to about 40 kids," Captain Manley said.
"That wreaks havoc in your structure by not having cadets running properly for two years. We need the numbers back up and we need them to stay up.
"We need young people to learn and develop leadership and take on some of those responsibilities.
"It's a big job, not just me trying to recruit, but everybody in the community needs to push people to join back up to volunteer organisations to get the numbers going again."
Captain Manley said the core values for cadets are service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence.
Michael Cameron and his wife, Carlie, drive a bus from Corryong, which has been funded by Towong Council, and he hopes to see Upper Murray interest in cadets pick up.
"What we want to put out there is even if you live at Tintaldra, Khancoban, Corryong, Tallangatta, talk to us and we'll pick you up because that's what the bus is for," he said.
"Corryong Neighbourhood Centre and the council have put this together so that we can use the bus to pick up the kids from a big area and take them in.
"They get to know people in Albury-Wodonga and their family grows as well."
More information is on the 37 Army Cadet Unit Albury-Wodonga Facebook page.
