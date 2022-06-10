The excitement in the air was as palpable as the snowflakes falling from the sky this week at Falls Creek as the resort, businesses and punters prepared for the official opening weekend of the season.
Falls Creek Resort actually began welcoming visitors early last weekend, after an unexpected deluge of snow hit the region, dusting mountains in a thick layer of powdery, pristine white and sparking desire in the hearts of skiers, snowboarders and toboggan enthusiasts across the Border and North East, after two years of disrupted snow seasons.
Resort chief executive Stuart Smythe said there was a huge amount of latent demand.
"There's been two years of no holidays and two years of carry over bookings as well, so we know that from the beginning of the season to the end of the season we're busy," he said.
"All of the operators will tell you that they don't have any capacity and they have wait lists for bookings.
"We're in for an absolute ripper of a season."
Snow depth is estimated at about 100cm today, which Mr Smythe said was the best start since 2000 and would improve the experience for snow-goers.
"That's a substantial amount of snow to start the season off that sets us up for the whole season, because it becomes such a strong base," he said.
"It's more than likely we'll have every lift operating...the very fact that we've now got so much snow means we can spread people out across the resort, which we don't normally do.
"We're anticipating visitation will be strong from week one rather than ramp up."
Resort marketing coordinator Krista Sturday said this weekend's opening event would also include face painting, circus, roasted marshmallows and fireworks.
"Everyone is just walking around with a big smile on their face, I think everyone is excited to be open and to have this much snow," she said.
"We can't wait to celebrate with everyone, to be able to hold events is just special in itself after the last two years."
Mr Smythe said there was an element of anxiety as well, as the Resort kicked back into gear.
"Obviously it's been two years where we haven't really done what we traditionally have done," he said.
"We wonder, 'are we doing that right? What have we forgotten? What do we need to do differently?'
"There's still a COVID lens on everything and just making sure that we're managing and reducing as much risk as we can."
Tourism operator Samara Tanton said she was excited to move on from Border closures, the resort opening and closing and lockdowns.
"With this snow that is now on the ground, bookings are amazing, phone calls and inquiries are great, so I'm pretty positive," she said.
Ms Sturday advised visitors to try to book midweek trips to avoid the weekend rush, to prebook where possible and to catch a bus instead of driving.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
