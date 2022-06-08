'Ahoy mateys!' said Mum in her best pirate voice. 'Do you scallywags want to see me special loot?'
When Eva's mother visits her classroom, everyone learns to appreciate what makes each one of us unique.
The occasion features in Peg Leg Pedicure, a new picture book jointly written by Paralympian, and former Albury resident, Eliza Ault-Connell and Border writer Aimee Chan.
A free meet the authors event in Albury next week will present the work's first public reading.
Ault-Connell, now based in Canberra, said she had wanted to create such a story for many years and valued the collaboration with Chan, whose children's books include My Grandma is 100, The Very Hungry Reader and The Happy Mask.
The idea arose from Ault-Connell's own experiences as a mother.
"I guess that curiosity was kind of sparked in the playground, essentially, one day," she said.
"Children were asking about the prosthetic limbs and some were a little bit apprehensive and a bit afraid.
"It was actually bringing a leg into my daughter's classroom, having a bit of a chat and showing them that this leg wasn't something that held me back, it was actually something that gave me freedom and gave me my mobility but made me, me, most importantly."
Chan said the plot focused on the many ways people could be different.
"They might wear glasses or they might have red hair or they might be very tall and that these are all things that we should celebrate and accept as normal," she said.
Italy-based illustrator Angela Perrini, who has worked with Chan previously, produced the images.
"The finished product is really, really beautiful and we're both very happy with it," Chan said.
"I really enjoyed the process actually of seeing Eliza's dream come to life; this is a woman who is extremely high achieving and has done so many amazing things with her life.
"So to be able to be a part of helping her develop this new interest ... was really a joyous and very heartwarming experience."
Ault-Connell, an Athletics Australia wellbeing and engagement co-ordinator, is taking "a gap year" from wheelchair racing after the challenges of COVID and the postponed Paralympics.
"Got there, ticked the box, did Tokyo, but there is a lot more that I would like to do and accomplish in life and in sport," she said.
"Taking some time out to really reflect and build upon my previous experiences will hopefully lead to greater success in the future."
