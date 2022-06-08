The Border Mail
Falls Creek business operators say challenges remain after COVID-19

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:37am, first published June 8 2022 - 6:30pm
STILL RECOVERING: Lisa Logan, president of Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce and owner of Diana Alpine Lodge with Brett Williams of Falls Creek's Frueauf Village. Pictures: MARK JESSER

The prediction is for a bumper snow season, but the Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce says there are still significant challenges, such as accommodating staff for business operators on the mountain.

