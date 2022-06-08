The prediction is for a bumper snow season, but the Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce says there are still significant challenges, such as accommodating staff for business operators on the mountain.
High visitation numbers are expected at Falls Creek this winter as tourists and locals alike make the best of lifted COVID restrictions and anticipated thick snow.
Advertisement
But Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Logan said one good season alone was not enough for businesses to fully recover from the last two years of interruptions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's very interesting where we are now in terms of the challenges. because what we've seen across the country is there are so many staff shortages, there's supply shortages, the costs are going up like fuel, electricity, gas," she said.
"Insurance is becoming diabolical for anyone who's in a vulnerable location for bushfire, but then we're also finding it difficult to get insurance for a lot of our operators up here, which is a frightening situation when it is actually a requirement to have insurance."
Ms Logan said finding affordable accommodation for workers was one of the biggest challenges for business owners, but the problem had existed since the 1950s.
"It's always been an issue for us, so we're not only seeing nationally but internationally there's a housing crisis everywhere, we have not kept up with the population growth let alone the demand in certain areas for staff," she said.
Falls Creek Freouf Village general manager Brett Williams said the issue was too big for the chamber or stakeholders to solve.
"The only way you're going to do it is to build more housing and the only way to do that is with government assistance, so without them we're going to be here doing the same thing in another 30 years," he said.
Mr Williams said he lost money every season on housing staff.
"We spend $35,000 a year on an apartment for our staff that we're legally only allowed to charge about half of that," he said.
Ms Logan said there were site rental and service charges according to the number of beds on a property.
"It's the same rate for a commercial bed or a staff bed, so people want to recover that cost so that's why it's so expensive," she said.
"And some people feel like the holiday rental market is actually a better way to recover that cost than staff accommodation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.