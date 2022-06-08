Albury co-coach Luke Daly says Fletcher Carroll is a better player than the one who finished top three in the Ovens and Murray Football League's Morris Medal.
Carroll finished third last year with 15 votes, behind Wangaratta duo Callum Moore (17) and Joe Richards (16), but his form at club and representative level only supports the Tigers' view.
"He's one of the fittest blokes we've got and he keeps going to another level, that's what we've come to expect, it's probably not a good thing for him," Daly suggested.
Carroll racked up 36 disposals in last week's five-point win over Yarrawonga, with the latter's Mark Whiley and Jack Sexton next best with 27.
Albury's second best was Anthony Miles on 25.
The 24-year-old was also outstanding in the Ovens and Murray Football League's 55-point win over Goulburn Valley the previous week, with his pace and ball use tearing the home side apart.
"You definitely get a confidence boost playing against the GV, they're a good side," he offered.
Given the number of top liners in the competition and the amount in red-hot form, it will be even more difficult to win this year's Morris Medal.
However, Carroll is averaging 34 possessions, including a season-high 43 against Wodonga Raiders in round six.
His smallest output was in the season-opening round where he racked up 25 against a rampant Wangaratta.
"I try and keep it simple, one of the biggest things is my work rate, if I bring that intensity around the contest the rest looks after itself," he explained.
Albury's away to Wodonga on Saturday.
