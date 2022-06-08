The Border Mail
Albury says gun Fletcher Carroll's form keeps improving

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 8 2022 - 11:23am, first published 7:00am
Albury's Fletcher Carroll is averaging 34 disposals after eight rounds.

Albury co-coach Luke Daly says Fletcher Carroll is a better player than the one who finished top three in the Ovens and Murray Football League's Morris Medal.

