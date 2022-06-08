Pistol 'in a box' has Timothy in a pickle after police search of flat delivers

It was a knock at the door that Timothy John Brown never knew was coming.
By the time it happened, it was clear to the police that the 34-year-old wasn't far from having to face Albury magistrate Tony Murray
Police had already made a successful application for a search warrant.
They had information that Brown had, somewhere in his Thurgoona Street public housing unit, secreted a pistol.
The information turned out to be spot on, and so Brown has now fronted the court himself to answer a charge that might yet see him handed a jail sentence.
To consider any possible non-jail options, Mr Murray ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report to be prepared by NSW Community Corrections.
Brown pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Tim Hemsley, to a single charge of possessing an unauthorised pistol.
He made no comment during the brief mention of the matter, with Mr Hemsley requesting the report and Mr Murray promptly agreeing with the submission and setting a sentence date of July 26.
The court was told that police were granted the search warrant on March 3.
A week later, on March 10, they arrived at his unit, just after midday.
Brown answered the door and police explained the nature of the warrant to him.
It was during this search, at 1.21pm, that police located an imitation Glock pistol in a cardboard box on top of a kitchen cupboard.
"The accused could not offer a lawful excuse for possession of the firearm," police said.
"Furthermore, it is relatively realistic in regards to size, colour and operational functioning. It is very plausible that any person would perceive the replica firearm to be genuine."
