The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man had an imitation Glock pistol that police say 'appeared genuine'

By Albury Court
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pistol 'in a box' has Timothy in a pickle after police search of flat delivers

It was a knock at the door that Timothy John Brown never knew was coming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.