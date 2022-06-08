Albury United will face Wangaratta in the FA Cup final next weekend after battling to a 1-0 win over Myrtleford on Wednesday night.
Ben Smith's pinpoint header in the 67th minute settled an entertaining game at Glen Park and set up a fascinating clash between the joint-champions at Kelly Park on June 18.
League leaders United created the bulk of the chances but they had goalkeeper Jay Barker to thank for a number of excellent saves to deny a spirited Savoy side.
"We're rapt," Greens coach Matt Campbell said.
"We had two or three players out injured and our form hadn't been perfect the last few weeks.
"We've been scratching wins and doing what we needed to so it was good to have a strong 90-minute performance.
"I thought, as the game went on, both teams would tire and there would be more opportunities.
"Thankfully Remi (Basnet) has whipped in a beautiful cross and Benny's got on the end of it."
Barker stood up well to deny Jack Milford early on, before flying high to his left to claw Tom Laspina's curling effort out of the top corner.
United then spurned four clear chances, Caleb Martin's point-blank header kept out by Jacques Simian and Smith unable to convert Aidan Rees' cross with the goal gaping.
Melkie Woldemichael then fired straight at the keeper and Rees scuffed his volley when a cross found him unmarked.
Myrtleford went close either side of half-time, though, Connor Caponecchia almost capping a fine counter-attack with a shot which flew narrowly over and Milford testing Barker at his near post with a clever free-kick.
But after Basnet had blazed wide from an inviting Martin delivery, Smith displayed the killer instinct required to win the semi-final.
"I'm a little bit deflated," Savoy coach Rob Caponecchia admitted.
"The boys put in a really good effort, it was just unfortunate that of the chances we did create, we couldn't put one away.
"To be fair, United had their chances as well but it was an open game played in the right spirit.
"I thought their goalkeeper had a tremendous game."
