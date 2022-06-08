A truck trailer carrying pallets of margarita mix has been destroyed after catching fire on the Hume Highway in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The B-double truck was travelling north between Tumblong and Gundagai about 2.50am when the driver noticed flames emanating from his single trailer.
The driver managed to pull into a parking bay, disconnect his truck from the trailer and escape unharmed.
Emergency services were called to the scene and arrived to discover the trailer fully enveloped in flames.
Brad Field, Gundagai Fire and Rescue NSW's station officer, said crews managed to extinguish the blaze by 4.30am but the trailer was "totally destroyed".
He said the truck was carrying a mixed load which was also completely lost to the flames.
"It was a mixed load of freight," he said. "We noticed Tek Screws, packing rolls, paint and there were also pallets of margarita mix."
The Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance and NSW Police also attended the scene.
Impact to northbound traffic on the Hume Highway is minimal as the fire was contained to the parking bay.
Salvage crews are expected to remove the trailer from the roadside on Thursday.
The incident occurred in a similar location to another recent truck fire, which saw a trailer carrying sugar completely destroyed last month.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
