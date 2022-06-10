Zac Harding's dream becomes reality this weekend when the towering teenager from Wodonga gets his chance to represent Victoria Country.
Harding, 16, is one of four Murray Bushrangers players in the 28-man squad for the NAB AFL National Development Championships.
Vic Country faces Vic Metro at Ikon Park from 11am today, before tackling Western Australia at Metricon Stadium on July 5 and then facing South Australia at Adelaide's Thebarton Oval on July 9.
For Harding, son of ex-Fitzroy player and former Wodonga Bulldogs coach Dean, the call-up is a source of immense pride.
"It's an unreal privilege," the 199cm ruckman said.
"There's not many blokes you can talk to that have been able to wear the big V.
"It's a dream I've had forever and a lot of boys do.
"You can tell everyone in the team's really proud of each other.
"It's really exciting to compare yourself, to see where you're up to and how the team goes.
"We've put a lot of work in with each other and we've had some unreal coaching by the likes of (three-time Geelong premiership player) David Wojcinski.
"It'll be great to see where we stand."
Harding has grown up at the Bulldogs, honing his craft and catching the eye of the Bushrangers, where his progress has further accelerated.
"This year's been completely different to what I've been used to, which has been an awesome experience," Harding said.
"It's been great not just for my footy but I've made a whole new bunch of mates and it's really helped me improve as a footballer and as a person as well, becoming a lot more open with new people.
"It's unreal for my development.
"We've almost got a coach for every single player in the Vic Country stuff so that's been unreal.
"Everyone's there for the same reason, we all love our footy, it's an awesome bunch of like-minded blokes."
Harding certainly has the tools required to make an impact.
"I've always been the biggest of the bunch," he smiled.
"I love big contested marks and I don't mind kicking a few goals here and there.
"I've always been a ruckman but it's starting to go into a few more positions now there's other big blokes around.
"I haven't been challenged like that before.
"Footy's always been about having fun and that's still my focus, as well as improving my game.
"As I've got older, it's become even more enjoyable.
"I'm trying to not get ahead of myself but I'd love to come back to Wodonga and play some good thirds footy and maybe push up even higher."
Harding, who studies at Catholic College Wodonga, has made a big impression on his Bushrangers under-17 coach Ross Hill.
"I was really impressed from day one," Hill said.
"What stood out initially was his leadership.
"He's got some special qualities as a player, he's certainly got some height for a young guy and he's pretty agile for a big fella.
"He uses the footy well and his ruck craft is developing nicely.
"He's placed himself nicely to have a real good shot at these championships."
The way Harding uses his size could turn out to be a major asset.
"He's still learning that side of his game and as a 16-year-old, there's plenty of scope for improvement," Hill said.
"We're really excited about where he could get to potentially.
"There's a lot of hard work to go into it but he's certainly got the attitude to carry him through that.
"That's one of the things I was most excited about: his attitude to training and trying to connect the group.
"That was really encouraging to see."
Harding speaks with real maturity for his age and Hill says that carries into his football.
"Zac was the standout choice to be captain, there was never any doubt that was going to be the case," he said.
"As his leadership qualities grew and his ability to bring the group together, that coincided with his footy as well.
"He didn't really dominate any games but he left us in no doubt he's going to be a player.
"He's got a good head on his shoulders."
There's no getting away from Harding's imposing physique and the Bushies coaching staff are excited to have such a studious big man on their books.
"Once the Vic Country side was selected, those players had been training on with the under-19s," Hill explained.
"That's been great for him to get that exposure but our ruck coach and key position coach, Dale Carmody, I don't think there was a guy who was more excited when he got his hands on him for the first time.
"He's looking forward to putting a bit of work in with him over the next little while."
