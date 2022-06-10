The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

Zac Harding in Vic Country squad for NAB AFL National Development Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STATE SELECTION: Wodonga's Zac Harding is in the Vic Country squad for the NAB AFL National Development Championships. The side faces Vic Metro at Ikon Park in Melbourne from 11am today. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Zac Harding's dream becomes reality this weekend when the towering teenager from Wodonga gets his chance to represent Victoria Country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.