A cold start to winter for Rutherglen | Weather Watch

On the far north coast of NSW, Yamba has experienced its warmest nights for both April and May since 1891, with minimum temperatures more than three degrees above the long-term normal.
In addition, the total rainfall to the end of May this year at 1835mm is an all-time record high for the first five months of any year in 145 years of records and is already well above the annual average of 1463mm.
Advertisement
The monthly rainfall pattern in Coonabarabran to the end of May this year is identical to that of 1891, which was very wet.
The next four months to September 1891 were very wet in the Albury-Wodonga region and floods occurred across most of Victoria during mid-winter.
The Southern Oscillation Index during the Autumn months this year has averaged plus 17.8.
This is the highest average in any autumn since plus 20.3 in 1917.
The rest of that year in the Albury-Wodonga region (the last six months) was wetter than usual but floods occurred in North East Victoria in mid-June.
Currently, another deep low pressure of central pressure of 981mbs, which was just west of Tasmania and then moved over Tasmania, brought a surge of very cold, bleak conditions and widespread snowfalls to as far north as the Northern Tablelands of NSW.
The first week of this June has seen the coldest start to any winter at Rutherglen for 22 years.
Further north, the first week of this June has been the coldest in both Coonabarabran and Moree since 1949.
It was the coldest at Dubbo since 1937 and the third coldest since 1880.
The very deep low pressure, which passed the region at the end of May, plus this current one west of Tasmania, is very similar to that in late May-early June 1952.
I do remember recording many low barometer readings during the last eight months of 1952 (when I was 14).
There were major floods, mainly in the southern part of Victoria, during the third week of June and again mid-July 1952.
Coonabarabran had well over 100mm rainfall in August 1952, all mostly on the 13th.
Port Hedland at the end of May had its heaviest rains for May since 1952.
Since the start of Autumn, Daly Waters has had record high maximum temperatures, which lasted up until the end of May.
This is in contrast to the bleak conditions in the Albury-Wodonga region.
The first week of this June has been the warmest at Daly Waters since 2016.
Advertisement
Over in the Kimberley region, Kalumburu recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees on June 7 - the hottest in June since 37.3 on June 4, 2016.
We had excessive rain in North East Victoria right up to October in 2016.
The first week of June in Yamba has been 1.5 degrees warmer than average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.