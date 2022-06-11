The Border Mail
A cold start to winter for Rutherglen | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
June 11 2022 - 4:00am
CHILLY: The first week of June has seen the coldest start to any winter at Rutherglen for 22 years.

On the far north coast of NSW, Yamba has experienced its warmest nights for both April and May since 1891, with minimum temperatures more than three degrees above the long-term normal.

