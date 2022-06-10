Myrtleford's Rebecca Piazza, Anndrea Sullivan, Janelle McMasters and Kelly Jackson will always be united in the Saints' history books for delivering the club an A-grade premiership in 2003.
Standing side-by-side as teammates on countless occasions throughout their netball careers, it seems only fitting that all four will become Ovens and Murray life members this weekend for their service to the league.
While current A-grade goaler Rebecca Piazza's total of 357 club games continues to rise this season, she still recalls the excitement she felt joining the competition as a teenager back in 1998.
"Kelly Jackson was actually my coach," Piazza said.
"We went from her being coach and me being a 14-year-old to playing together.
"To then have my first official year in A-grade winning the grand final together with us playing in goals was pretty special.
"We've all been a part of the club together, along with a couple of other friends and players, for the best part of 20 or more years, so I guess it's fitting that we're all receiving it on the same day.
"All of the players have strong ties to the town and club and we have all loved playing for our hometown with a group of our best friends.
"We couldn't ask for much more than that."
Sullivan and McMasters were there for the competition's inaugural netball season in 1993, with Jackson joining in 1995, the same year the club won its first A-grade flag.
The trio went on to do it again in 1997 and 2000 before being joined by Piazza in 2003.
Sullivan and McMasters were also B-grade premiers in 2008, while Piazza landed a B-grade flag in 2002 and became a joint Toni Wilson Medallist in 2007.
McMasters has played 250 A-grade games (389 games in total), while Jackson represented the club's senior side on 271 occasions (360 games in total).
Sullivan reached 280 games as an A-grade player and has 371 club games to her name, while also being listed in the league's team of the century.
Also a former coach, Sullivan admitted her career has been full of highlights.
"I've certainly been very lucky to be a part of four winning A-grade premierships and one B-grade premiership," Sullivan said.
"A lot of people play a lot of sport and aren't able to experience that, so to play in seven grand finals is pretty amazing."
Sullivan's son Rhys Grant will be present to receive the accolade in her honour, as she currently travels around Australia.
But she admitted she'll be thinking of her former teammates.
"Especially having played so much netball with them, it's definitely an honour to receive life membership," she said.
"You don't play netball to get all the accolades, but it's nice when it does happen.
"My family has a very big connection with the Myrtleford Football Netball Club.
"I'll always be there to play any sort of role to be a part of it and support in any way I can."
Fellow Saint and former teammate Jaclyn McAlpine admitted it was well deserved recognition for the quartet.
"They've all put their hand up to coach at one point or another and they've been really great servants of the club," McAlpine said.
Ovens and Murray netball director Tamara Mathews also praised the four Saints for their service to the league.
"It's absolutely fantastic that we're able to celebrate those four milestones together, particularly given they have played a lot of netball together over a very long period of time," Mathews said.
"Some of the ladies receiving this honour were there in the early days and have seen the league go from strength to strength.
"They've also been a big part of Myrtleford's successes over the years and played alongside some of these up-and-coming girls.
"It's fantastic to see that these players have been so loyal to their club and town and have helped bring through the next crop of players."
Piazza hopes to see plenty more Saints reach the feat in years to come.
"It's such a great welcoming club and we hope that there will be more of our young local players that can do the long haul and reach the milestone as well," she said.
