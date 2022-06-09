THE nation's longest-running winery festival is returning to Rutherglen over the Queen's Birthday long weekend after a two-year hiatus owing to the global pandemic.
Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer Annalee Nolan said Rutherglen Winery Walkabout contributed about $1 million to the region and was invaluable beyond Rutherglen.
Advertisement
Ms Nolan said the 2020 and 2021 festivals had been cancelled, the latter at the 11th hour owing to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
"After two false starts because of COVID and compounded by the bushfire crisis, it's great to be back this year," she said.
"It was particularly heartbreaking last year because we came so close to running it."
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Ms Nolan said they anticipated selling 10,000 tickets to the two-day festival this weekend.
She said that number was very manageable, particularly in view of staff shortages across many industries.
"We anticipate hosting about 10,000, which is fewer than pre-COVID-19 but it will still make for a quality experience," Ms Nolan said.
"We're really looking forward to having everybody back."
As part of the festival, the community market will return to Main Street, Rutherglen, on Sunday.
A new Rutherglen Regional Wine Store will allow festival-goers to buy wine online as they visit cellar doors.
At the end of the festival, online orders will be tallied and shipped.
Rutherglen Winery Walkabout tickets will still be available online throughout the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.