It was a song made famous in the 2012 feel-good Aussie movie The Sapphires, starring Jessica Mauboy.
The film, based on a true story, details the adventures of four indigenous sisters who are discovered by a talent scout and land a gig performing for US troops in Vietnam.
In the movie, the young girls captivate viewers with a traditional hymn, in Yorta Yorta language, performed on a make-shift stage at the remote Aboriginal mission where they live.
It is this numinous song, Ngarra Burra Ferra, that 16-year-old Lillie Walker will share in a special performance at the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice on June 21.
Lillie, a proud Yorta Yorta, Kuku Yalanji and Girrimai young woman, has been singing the song "as long as I can remember".
"It's kind of part of me," she says.
Lillie, a member of Deborah Cheetham's renowned Dhungala Children's Choir, says singing is a powerful way to connect with her culture.
"Singing in language gives me so much of a larger sense of belonging," she says.
"There is a sense of identity ... and harmony."
The Shepparton schoolgirl says being asked to perform at the Winter Solstice means a lot to her personally.
"The impact suicide and mental illness has had on indigenous people is much larger than the rest of the community," Lillie states.
"I have personally been affected and people in my community have had loved ones taken too soon."
In the Solstice documentary, which premiered at Albury on Sunday night, former world champion boxer and NRL player Joe Williams speaks candidly about his battle with depression and attempt to take his life.
The suicide survivor, who was one of the guest speakers at the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice in 2017, points out indigenous people have the highest suicide rates in the world in some categories.
"Disconnection on top of generational trauma ... is a lethal combination," he says.
Williams now works tirelessly to connect young men to culture, break down stigma and help them move toward healing from trauma.
He says the answer to stemming suicide "starts around the kitchen table" and with community events like the Winter Solstice.
Lillie agrees it's a vital step in helping people understand they are not alone.
Through the power of song this young woman is finding her own voice to help heal.
"I sing for my community," she says.
"By helping to create a better place in our immediate community, you are creating a better place for yourself."
