Union says pay rise offer to pilots with regional airline Rex equates to a 5 per cent cut

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:16am
Pilots at regional airline Rex will vote on whether to take industrial action over a pay dispute.

Pilots at Australia's major regional airline Rex will vote whether to strike amid heated wage negotiations, with the union claiming the airline's offer amounts to a pay cut.

