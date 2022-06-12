A quick read of the bill and it should be obvious that the measures actually protect farmers. Yes, the Victorian government, along with the coalition opposition, waved the bill through to now be criticised by a member of parliament who harvested 17,000 votes in the last election for 3.78 per cent primary vote. He and his staff need to get up to speed. His measly vote in Northern Victoria, compared to a combined Labor, National/Liberal vote of 71 per cent.

