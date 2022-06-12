Liberal Democrats Tim Quilty has taken a swipe at the recently wide-ranging Agriculture Bill passed by the Victorian Parliament.
His argument immediately falters when he says that peak bodies had not been consulted.
Advertisement
For a start, what peak bodies?
As it certainly is not the Victorian Farmers Federation, Victoria's peak agriculture body, as they state it signed off on the bill.
Never let the truth get in the way of a good argument.
The rubbish from Quilty has been headlined widely in the press and social media, with exaggerated claims being made, such as landholders cannot slaughter animals on a property and give away the meat.
He is correct, but this has been the case for many years. It is a human health issue, not new! However, now with licensed portable abattoirs that include meat inspection, not only can meat be given away, it can be sold. The sharing of game meat has always been unlawful.
A quick read of the bill and it should be obvious that the measures actually protect farmers. Yes, the Victorian government, along with the coalition opposition, waved the bill through to now be criticised by a member of parliament who harvested 17,000 votes in the last election for 3.78 per cent primary vote. He and his staff need to get up to speed. His measly vote in Northern Victoria, compared to a combined Labor, National/Liberal vote of 71 per cent.
Never let the truth get in the way of a good argument.
A prominent water broker based in Adelaide has hit the press announcing that a 500 megalitre parcel of water in the Murrumbidgee has been sold for $2700 a meg or $1.36 million.
The story, light on detail, reached a conclusion that given the gross tradable water in the Murrumbidgee was currently now worth $9billion.
Really, one trade sets the value for all the water available in the valley?
It is highly unlikely that much of the valley's fluctuating annual entitlement would ever be traded. But, then again, the commentator is a trader; say no more.
What was also missing in the reporting of the very high price was who was the seller? A farmer or an investor.
It may have been handy information to know who was the buyer, a farmer or an investor? Also, was it a farmer or investor punting on a rising water market, given Wong and Plibersek have plainly said the government will pursue another 450 gigs for the environment.
The big question is will that water come from the system, on farm efficiencies or from buybacks.
Many commentators believe that given time restraints, this could only be achieved by buybacks and right in the gun would be NSW Murray irrigators.
Oh yes, given injustice, they would be highly tempted to march on Canberra; however, blocking highways has in the past proven to be more effective. As one who was involved in the successful 1980s dairy blockades, I know.
Commentators are warning of the biosecurity risk posed by Australians travelling to Indonesia and Bali in particular, given the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease.
Advertisement
It has been suggested that until the outbreak is controlled, travelling to Bali should be curtailed.
So, off heads our Prime Minister to ride a bamboo bike in Jakarta, which he intends to bring back to Australia.
Just chuck it in the luggage, no problem. Well there is, as anyone wanting to import wooden items from Bali would know.
Out of all the press conferences, there was no mention of Foot and Mouth disease or the Indonesian outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease.
No worries Albo, leave it up to our animal health people to have sleepless nights.
However, thank goodness you told the Indonesian Prime Minister that, like him, you came from humble beginnings.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.