As an 80-year-old opera singer, John Bolton Wood admitted retirement might have beckoned some years ago. Yet the Australian baritone keeps as busy as ever.
"And wonderful events occur where I can talk about myself - all opera singers are good at doing that," he said with a smile.
Bolton Wood will join artistic directors Sally-Anne Russell and Mario Dobernig at Adamshurst on Saturday to launch the 2022 Albury Chamber Music Festival, to be held November 4, 5 and 6.
The Border occasion follows a Melbourne launch last month that sparked a rush of bookings, with only 18 three-day festival passes still available yesterday morning.
Russell said the response to the festival's return after COVID cancellations had been incredible.
"I think people are really interested with the idea of a three-day immersion thing," she said.
"People are really excited to be coming out again and people are looking for lovely things to do."
As well as 10 concerts spread across three venues - Adamshurst, The Albury Club and St Matthew's Anglican Church - there is an opening night gala dinner.
"We've been adding little extra things," Russell said.
"There's even time for scones and jam and cream before the final concert."
Given the demand, organisers hope to offer some other performances.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, of St Matthew's, said it was the "absolute perfect problem".
"It shows also the tremendous hunger for live music as well," he said.
"It's actually very comforting because there's so much that hasn't happened in the last, you know, year and a half that to be greeted by such enormous enthusiasm, it's like walking on to the platform to a standing ovation."
The weekend program focuses on the voice, with highlights including Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, Sarah Hopkins' Honour the Earth, Schubert's Winterreise (A Winter's Journey) and a gala concert to appeal to all tastes.
Bolton Wood will present songs closest to his heart, tell stories from his lengthy career and answer questions during his performance in the Adamshurst ballroom.
"Fifty-two years on the stage ... specialising in playing dirty old men, psychopaths, drunks and monks," he laughed.
"Being a shorter man, a little bit plump, I mainly played character roles.
"Comedy's a little harder to do, but so worth it, hearing the audience laugh."
Russell said ticket sales spanned Australia, with people booking accommodation and researching the region.
"We're bringing money into Albury and giving people fantastic treats as well," she said.
For more information, go to alburychambermusicfestival.com.au.
