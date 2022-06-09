Robert 'Bert' Tait and the late David Turner are the latest inductees into the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame.
Tait played 250 senior games in the league with Corowa (76) and Yarrawonga (174), winning the 1968 premiership with the Spiders as a 17-year-old.
A life member at Yarrawonga, where he was best and fairest in 1976, Tait represented the O and M eight times and spent seven years on the league's board.
Turner kicked 582 goals in 232 games for Wodonga, winning flags in 1981, 1987 and 1992 and claiming the Doug Strang Medal in 1983.
Tait, the father of Yarrawonga netballers Bridget Cassar and Janna Tait, spoke of his pride at being inducted.
"It came as a very big surprise," he said.
"I was short of a word for a minute or two.
"It's something you probably don't aspire to when you're playing football but it I suppose it's a reward for your efforts in the past.
"I'm very appreciative of it and to join some of the men who have already been inducted into the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame is something I'm very proud of."
Tait's first season of senior football saw him collect the wooden spoon with Corowa but the coaching appointment of Richmond premiership captain Fred Swift was a masterstroke.
"I was a bit over-awed by the occasion," Tait said of making the grand final as a schoolboy.
"Wodonga were the raging favourites and we were a little bush community club but Freddy Swift said 'it's up to us blokes to make it our day' and history says that's exactly what we did."
Tait went on to play his best football for the Pigeons.
"I went to Yarrawonga for work opportunities and I suppose I was more mature," he said. "I played there for 10 years and we made the finals seven or eight times.
"I was fortunate enough to play under Ken Fraser, an out-and-out champion."
Interleague football was also a career highlight.
"I enjoyed it immensely because we had some great players in those days," Tait said.
"Stevie Norman and Darryl Smith, from the Wangaratta Rovers, are a couple that come to mind. It was a good time and we always went pretty well in those games.
"I enjoyed every minute of my football career. I was nowhere near one of the best but I had a crack all the time."
Tait moved into netball management at Yarrawonga in 1999.
"Netball's one of the best innovations country football will ever see," he said.
"When Tracy Gillies took on the coaching role at Yarrawonga, she said 'I want you to come with me and you're going to be our go-to man.'
"She picked up nine girls and those girls are still together, not only playing good netball but they're all friends with little children coming through the system.
Hall of Fame chairman Ron Montgomery paid tribute to Tait's contribution on and off the field.
2022 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:
"His resume is pretty impressive," Montgomery said.
"We take into account character as well as the quality of games played and what they've given back - and Bert has certainly given plenty to the competition since his retirement.
"It was an easy decision when the nomination came through."
Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair also congratulated Tait on making the Hall of Fame.
"I never got a chance to see Bert play football but he's been an iconic figure around the Yarrawonga Football Club, particularly across netball.
"He's synonymous with the Yarrawonga netball team and it's really pleasing to see Bert get recognition through the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame, which is well-deserved."
Numbers for the Hall of Fame night, on July 30, have been capped at 300.
"There will probably be a rush for tickets this year because we've inducted some outstanding people into the Hall of Fame," Montgomery said.
"It's sensational to be back after a couple of years."
"The Hall of Fame is an awesome night," Sinclair added.
"It's a pure football night and, with all due respect to the Morris Medal, this is the best event the Ovens and Murray has and one of the best events in community football right across Victoria and southern NSW."
