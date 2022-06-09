Child rape accused fronts Albury magistrate via Long Bay jail in Sydney

A man extradited from Tasmania to face allegations related to child sex offences involving a young girl in Albury in late 2015 has fronted Albury Local Court.
The man, 29, who cannot be identified, appeared via a video link to Sydney's Long Bay jail.
The court was told the prosecution brief was completed, though two police witness statements remained outstanding.
The charge of aggravated sexual intercourse of a person aged above 10 and under 14 was adjourned to June 21.
