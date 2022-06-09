A $4.5 million improvement project under way in Beechworth aims to help resolve the town's sewer capacity issues during heavy rain storms.
North East Water is installing a four kilometre long sewer transfer pipe and a new pump station to address sewage overflows to Beechworth Historic Park.
Executive planning and infrastructure Rebecca Jhonston said construction was about halfway through and due to finish by the end of the year, depending on weather.
"Our contractor has just finished a difficult one kilometre horizontal 'long bore' from the sewage treatment plant at Woolshed, under the historic park and through to Old Chiltern Road in Beechworth," she said.
"This was a monumental task which required drilling through some extremely hard granite.
"They have also just pulled a continuous segment of pipe back through the horizontal bore, with the pipe having to be welded together in large sections above ground before being pulled through.
"This piece of work is a great environmental outcome for the historic park as construction was only necessary at each end of the bore."
Ms Jhonston said activity would begin in the busier areas of town, with pipe work to soon start along Last Street and Sydney Road.
"There will be traffic management in place along the route involving partial road closures and speed restrictions," she said.
"I would like to thank the community for their patience as we work to deliver this critical piece of infrastructure."
