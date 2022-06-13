Aspiring Border ballerinas will have a new opportunity to realise their performance dreams with the opening of Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet.
The program, aimed at dancers aged between 10 and19 years old, is open to students from any dance schools in the North East.
Advertisement
Two rounds of auditions (10 to 14 age group, and another for 15 to 19 age group) for the company's first ballet, The Nutcracker, will be held on June 26.
Successful candidates will continue to train at their home school, while rehearsing with the company on Sundays.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Artistic director Beth Docker said she wanted to create extra performance opportunities for local dancers.
"There have been so few chances to perform over the last couple of years," she said.
"Often, if rural kids want to be involved in this kind of program, they'd have to travel to Melbourne or Sydney which isn't possible for everybody."
Docker began her dance training aged four at Murray Youth Performing Arts, before she moved to Sydney aged 16 to accept a full-time place at the Tanya Pearson Academy.
After studying ballet for a short time in Paris, she returned to Albury to finish year 12.
She then accepted a position with the Melbourne City Ballet, performing for two-and-a-half years in Australia and New Zealand.
When the company closed in 2019, she returned to the Border and focused on teaching.
Docker said she chose The Nutcracker because it was a family-friendly show that was also "very special to me personally".
"It was one of my first shows as a child and I've performed in it as a child, as a full-time student with the Tanya Pearson Academy, and while dancing with Melbourne City Ballet," she said.
"I've been involved with it at all levels and want to bring that joy and Tchaikovsky's beautiful score to rural students."
The company's first performances will be held in November at The Cube, Wodonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.