A sea of red and black is heading south to represent the Albury-Wodonga Football Association at this weekend's Victorian State Junior Country Championships.
AWFA has assembled a strong contingent to take on the state's best as the tournament returns for the first time since 2019.
Advertisement
Brad Howard, who coaches the under-14 boys, can't wait to see how the players handle the big stage in Geelong.
"We've got the largest contingent of teams heading down out of all the other regions competing," Howard said proudly.
"As an association, we're travelling pretty well in comparison to a lot of others.
"I've had my group of boys since the competition was last held.
"They were under-11s back then and we won that year.
"They've been looking forward to it for the last couple of years, trying to retain their title, but unfortunately COVID stung us.
"They're really looking forward to testing their mettle against some good associations within Victoria.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We reckon we'll come up against some pretty good teams down there and they're definitely excited.
"Yhey've been anticipating this one for three years.
"I think AWFA will represent themselves very well and I know my group are champing at the bit to get amongst it.
"All the preparation has been leading towards this.
"They've been together since November and have played a couple of smaller tournaments in between but this is the one they should be hitting at full pace."
AWFA will have boys teams competing at under-11, under-12, under-13, under-14, under-15 and under-16 level, while the association has also entered under-11, under-12, under-14 and under-16 girls sides.
The Border's best will be up against teams representing Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland, Latrobe Valley, Sunraysia and the South West across three days of competition.
The championships start on Saturday and run until Monday, with almost 250 games being played at Stead Park and Myers Reserve.
Advertisement
Club football returns with the FA Cup finals being played on Saturday June 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.