Wangaratta Rovers' Charlie Thompson will play his first game in the Ovens and Murray Football League in almost three years on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Coburg midfielder-forward will tackle the home match against Wangaratta.
"It will be my 10th game and third derby, I played both in 2019, it's exciting to get back up," he suggested.
It will be my 10th game and third derby, I played both in 2019, it's exciting to get back up.- Wangaratta Rovers' part-timer Charlie Thompson
The 23-year-old linked with Rovers in Daryn Cresswell's first year.
He was then aligned to Richmond VFL and played 15 games with the Tigers at state level before joining the Lions for the shortened 2021.
He's now added 19 matches for the battling Coburg, which sits 17th of the 21 teams with a two-seven win-loss record.
"We've been up and down, we've played some really strong AFL-aligned teams and won our two clashes against stand-alone teams," he revealed.
Thompson impressed during his nine matches at the Hawks, with his energetic style in the midfield and finishing skills up forward.
Rovers will be hoping he has improved further as they tackle the undefeated Pies.
"I certainly haven't grown," the 183cms, 83kg Thompson laughed.
"From a footy sense, like a lot of younger players we've missed a year and a half of development through Covid.
"From a footy perspective I'm probably only 21 in terms of games played, despite having not played in the Ovens and Murray since 2019, I've only played 15-20 games since."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rovers suffered the second biggest loss to their rivals when the Pies smashed them by 121 points in round one.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.