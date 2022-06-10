G'day, fishos.
Cold, wet weather hasn't made it easy to round up a lot of info for you this week, but there were still enough silly buggers that went out to scratch a bit of info up!
Advertisement
Dartmouth (94.1 per cent): is going to be one busy place this weekend, with the Dartmouth Fishing Classic in full swing as we speak.
Yesterday saw plenty of fish caught and I can't see that changing over the next day or two.
There were a few brave souls that fished Dart the previous weekend, believe it or not, and trout numbers were great then too.
It seems to have been a great spawning run last year or the year before, as smaller browns and rainbows are representing a big part of a lot of fishos' catches.
They aren't huge but certainly entertaining and of a good edible size in most cases.
Anything over the kilogram mark seems to be a pretty decent fish though, so It'll be interesting to see the stats from the comp once the dust settles.
Flatlining seems to be accounting for the bulk of the fish being caught, with a few on lead lines as well.
Streams: should be quite fishable over the weekend after the bulk of the rain subsided early in the week.
Don't forget that this is the last weekend of the season in both NSW and Victorian streams.
We haven't got any reports from the previous week because of the rain, but with the water clearing and dropping, it should be nearly perfect conditions.
Hume Dam (94 per cent): had been going great guns on the reddies, but obviously, conditions haven't been much chop, and because of that, we've had very few reports over the past few days.
I did get a report of a small trout coming in just before all the rubbish weather, so maybe they'll kick off very shortly? Fingers crossed.
The Murray Below Hume: is running pretty hard, well over 10,000 meg, and looks like it will be for some time, you'd think.
What does this mean to fishos? Well, it's almost unchartered waters for us to have so much water in the river at this time of year, so I'm not exactly sure.
It'll be interesting to see how the trout go below the wall with higher water over an extended period during winter, you'd imagine it can only mean good things.
Crayfishing will be sensational, opening the whole river to boating instead of a few areas you struggle to get to on low water, and the same goes for chasing cod and yellas. It's going to be very interesting to experience the Murray running at a more natural winter level and see what that brings us.
Mulwala (19 per cent): Is fishing well for those that can get in there. All ramps are closed though, making it extremely difficult unless you have a canoe or kayak. For those making the effort, there have been some belters getting caught
Advertisement
The Murray Below Mulwala: has been great on the craying front, and there's also the odd cod and yella about too.
The Bidgee: is also well above average winter levels as well, and with both Burrinjuck and Blowering are very high, you can't imagine it'll be dropping significantly any time soon either. The crays have been reasonable and there always seems to be a cod or two about, so might be well worth a visit.
Blowering (97.1 per cent): hasn't been going gangbusters, but there always seems to be someone pulling an odd cod in, and that's what it's like at the minute. You've just gotta be there to be that lucky fisho.
Eucumbene (41.3 per cent): has been pretty good for most fishos. Trolling in close early and using diving minnows, such as McGraths and the Yakamito "Devils Edge" and "SXY Shads" during the day, seems to be the go, while Tassies are always worth having in the mix. It's the last weekend to chase those spawners in the rivers up that way, but reports would indicate they had slowed a little.
Jindabyne (92.4 per cent): and the Thredbo River have been similar to Euc.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.