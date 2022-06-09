The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen to host North Albury in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:49am, first published June 9 2022 - 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Wilson is third for league disposals and tops the tackling.

Corowa-Rutherglen will refuse to slacken off as it chases that elusive finals berth at home to North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.