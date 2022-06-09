Corowa-Rutherglen will refuse to slacken off as it chases that elusive finals berth at home to North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Roos started their season in style with a 105-point demolition of the Hoppers, but the latter has improved by 10-12 goals since.
"We've improved on where we wanted to, but the whole comp has, it's gone up another level, it's pretty ridiculous," best and fairest winner Cam Wilson reasoned.
He sits third for disposals on 239 after eight rounds, while he leads the tackling with 57, averaging seven.
The Roos edged out Wodonga last week.
