Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler will miss Saturday's home game in the Ovens and Murray Football League against Wodonga Raiders with his first soft tissue injury.
"In the first quarter (against Albury), the 'hammie' went a little bit and that's why I went forward and didn't run too much," he revealed.
The Williamstown premiership player signed in November, 2019, but has played only seven games due to Covid and a foot injury.
Prior to the injury, Wheeler had averaged 25 disposals.
"I haven't been overly happy with my form or that annoyed really, I gave myself a couple of months to get going after two years off footy."
