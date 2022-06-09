The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler to miss game with hamstring injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:58am, first published June 9 2022 - 8:21am
Willie Wheeler will miss at least one game with a hamstring injury.

Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler will miss Saturday's home game in the Ovens and Murray Football League against Wodonga Raiders with his first soft tissue injury.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

