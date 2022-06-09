The Border Mail
'Pride of the Murray' travels through Hay, Riverina as it ventures from Echuca to Thomson River in Longreach

Hayley Wilkinson
Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 9 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:35pm
MEGA MOVE: Residents of Hay captured the moments the famous 'Pride of the Murray' was transported through their town.

Weighing in at 100 tonnes, the Pride of the Murray has safely made its way through the streets of Hay while delighting onlookers.

