Albury boxer Darcy Brown is preparing to fight in his hometown for the first time.
But he's not worried about the result in the slightest.
The Wiradjuri man, known in the ring as Buddy Oldman, has focused his campaign for this bout around raising awareness for children with autism.
"These kids are who I fight for. It's all about the awareness and inclusion for them," he said.
"I just want these kids to be treated as normal kids and not be excluded, because it happens so much with their disability.
"This is my first hometown fight and the importance of them leading me to the ring is really special."
Blake Clarkson, Ruby Altoft and Nick Keogh will walk alongside Brown as he steps into the ring on June 25.
The benefits have been huge for Blake, who has started boxing training with Brown in the past 12 months.
"He has gained confidence to the point where I can drop him off and pick him up later, he doesn't need a support worker any more," Blake's father, Darren, said.
"He's usually locked up in his room and never comes out, but it's given him that much confidence that he's out doing more stuff in public.
"We'll give it a go for another 12 months and see how much he improves. They're starting to look at training him to box in tournaments, that's our big goal.
"I didn't realise there were actually any boxing places around that do classes for special needs kids. It's just been fantastic and I would recommend it to any kids."
Nick's mother, Di Hudson, said it was great to see someone in the community bringing awareness to young people living with autism.
"It shows that they're not naughty kids, they just need a bit of extra help and time for people to get to know them," she said.
"Darcy has been a good support for Nick over the past couple of years and Nick has shown a bit of interest in starting boxing as well. He's really good at encouraging these kids to have a go and just be themselves."
Brown said the cause is close to his heart because he has a grandson with autism and his foster son has been diagnosed with ADHD.
"There's so many other kids here in Albury-Wodonga that need this interaction and inclusion in anything," he said.
"It doesn't matter to me if I win or lose, what matters to me is I'm entering that ring raising awareness for these kids."
Brown has been preparing for the fight with Mitch Carter at Hurricane Combat Centre and would like to see more Border groups welcome kids on the spectrum like he has.
"He's got specialist people around him to do that, which is great," he said.
"It's not just a hometown fight, it's also awareness for everything Hurricane Combat Centre has done."
The Battle of the Border event will be staged at Albury Entertainment Centre with tickets available on the venue's website from $45.
Tyi Johnstone, Bec Livermore, Dan Hyde, Jennah Slatter, Jordan McGrath, Jordyn Carter, Tony Kennedy, Mitchell Kohn, Jason O'Rourke and Thomas Miller are among the many fighters to feature on the night.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
