The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury boxer Darcy Brown, AKA Buddy Oldman, proud to raise awareness for autism ahead of hometown fight

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 10 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLOVES ON: Darcy "Buddy Oldman" Brown will be supported by Nick Keogh, 10, and Blake Clarkson, 15, for his hometown fight in Albury on June 25 to raise awareness for children with autism. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury boxer Darcy Brown is preparing to fight in his hometown for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.