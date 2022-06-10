The Border Mail

SIRU honours history before quest for 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championship

By Matt Malone
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
KEY ADDITION: Wagga City's Noa Rabici training with Southern Inland Rugby Union's men's representative side. Rabici will play at outside centre on Saturday. Picture: LES SMITH

Southern Inland Rugby Union honoured its history before embarking on a mission to win an 11th consecutive Brumbies Provincial Championship in Wagga on Saturday.

