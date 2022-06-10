Southern Inland Rugby Union honoured its history before embarking on a mission to win an 11th consecutive Brumbies Provincial Championship in Wagga on Saturday.
SIRU men's coach Nick McCarthy has called on Peter Armstrong and Mick Roche, captain and vice-captain of the 2011 team, to talk to the players and present jerseys after the group's final training session on Friday night.
"It's a bit of a nod to the history, they were the first team in this run of championships so we wanted to get those guys back involved and show the playing group who started what we're trying to continue," McCarthy said.
Having won 10 straight, SIRU will go in as warm favourites to do the job again over South Coast-Monaro at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Normally there would be an element of pressure associated with such a streak, but McCarthy insists the only expectations are from the playing group itself.
"As a zone, we're really proud of what we've achieved. There's been some absolute legends of our zone that have been involved with this program over the last decade, players and coaches, and we just want to continue that legacy on," he said.
"The players buy into it, they understand the history, they work really hard with their training and preparation, they want to be part of that group of guys who've done this amazing feat over the last decade."
SIRU named their final squad earlier in the week, with McCarthy happy with the talent at his disposal.
Tully Macpherson is the lone Albury-Wodonga Steamers player selected.
"Obviously there was a couple of guys who were in the extended squad who ended up unavailable for a multitude of different reasons, injury, family reasons, things that have popped up in the last week, but we're really comfortable with the team we've picked," he said.
"We've got 12 guys coming back from last season and we've got a good balance of youth and experience.
"The backline is really well balanced, between ball players, hard runners and some speed, so if the forwards can set us a nice platform, those backs will be able to cause a lot of damage."
