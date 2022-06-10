The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

The Hume league mid-season report and a close look at the sides in finals contention

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
OH, WE'RE FROM TIGERLAND: Osborne players belt out the club song after their 2019 flag triumph over Brock-Burrum. The Tigers are 25-0 under coach Joel Mackie.

The countdown to the Hume league finals has begun with last weekend marking the half-way point of the season. As expected, both Osborne and Holbrook hold the top-two spots on the ladder and favourites to contest the grand final. But there are still six other sides in finals contention for the remaining four spots with injuries and COVID to have a major bearing on what sides will feature in the September action. BRENT GODDE takes a look at the sides still remaining in finals contention.

Brent Godde

