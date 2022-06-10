The countdown to the Hume league finals has begun with last weekend marking the half-way point of the season. As expected, both Osborne and Holbrook hold the top-two spots on the ladder and favourites to contest the grand final. But there are still six other sides in finals contention for the remaining four spots with injuries and COVID to have a major bearing on what sides will feature in the September action. BRENT GODDE takes a look at the sides still remaining in finals contention.
LADDER: First (9-0)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Osborne lost some quality players over the off-season but still haven't dropped a match in the Hume league since their 2019 grand final triumph over Brock-Burrum. The Tigers are 25-0 under coach Joel Mackie and are yet to be seriously challenged by any side. Their lowest winning margin this season is 32-points and they boast a whopping 150 percent more than second-placed Holbrook. Although the Tigers don't look as imposing on paper as some of their previous premiership sides - neither does the opposition. Connor Galvin and Izaac McDonnell are enjoying solid seasons with Galvin once again in Azzi medal contention. Mackie has finally strung a few games together and could prove a nightmare match-up for opposition sides during the finals playing deep in attack. Rumours that Dean Polo could be reunited with Mackie at Osborne before the clearance deadline won't go away.
THE FINAL WORD: Virtually guaranteed a top-two finish and the raging flag favourite.
PREDICTION: Premier
LADDER: Second (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Brookers started the season as the biggest threat to Osborne and remain the side most likely to meet the Tigers in the decider. Although Matt Sharp's charges boast an 8-1 record, they were challenged by Jindera and Howlong who both got within a kick of causing an upset. Internally the Brookers would be feeling confident that they are yet to produce their best football and have the most scope for improvement. And it's hard to argue considering their outs. Prized recruit Michael Rampal has only played one match with a wrist injury while four-time Albury premiership player John Mitchell is yet to play a match. Talented teenager Ewan Mackinlay could be the X-factor in the finals if free of Murray Bushranger commitments.
THE FINAL WORD: Flag credentials could hinge on how big an impact Rampal and Mitchell can have after a limited preparation.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
LADDER: Third (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Saints have capitalised on a friendly draw to sit third on the ladder but are yet to prove they can match it with the league heavyweights. Their only notable scalp so far is against Howlong. Coach Peter Cook and former Barnawartha team-mate Jordy Hansted have only played a handful of matches but should return after the bye in a timely boost. Azzi medallist Matt Seiter is not expected back until the eve of the finals from a knee injury suffered in round seven.
THE FINAL WORD: Guaranteed a finals berth because of their friendly draw but it's hard to see on exposed form the Saints challenging Osborne or Holbrook come September.
PREDICTION: Fourth
LADDER: Fourth (6-3)
THE SEASON SO FAR: David Miles' charges are one of the most improved sides in the competition, highlighted by the Spiders getting within a kick of flag fancy Holbrook. Hamish Clarke is back to his best in the midfield while Josh Senior has claimed some big scalps this season playing at full-back. A huge question mark still remains if the Spiders' bottom-six players could be exposed when the blowtorch is applied in finals.
THE FINAL WORD: Looks a better team on paper than last season and capable of pinching at least one finals win.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LADDER: Fifth (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Bulldogs have arguably been the hardest hit by COVID and injuries and look to have the most improvement on any side in the second half of the season. Their biggest outs include Lavington premiership player Kris Holman alongside Matt Osborne and Alex Rowe who are all expected to return after the bye. Andrew Wilson's charged matched Osborne for three quarters and were stiff not to claim the prized scalp of Holbrook in round two after going down by less than a kick.
THE FINAL WORD: Are the side most likely to pounce in the finals series if Osborne or Holbrook slip-up.
PREDICTION: Third
LADDER: Sixth (4-5)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Look destined to battle the remainder of the season for sixth spot with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Billabong Crows. Apart from coach Tim Haines and Jack Chesser, the Lions don't boast the big names of the other finals contenders but have been one of the big surprises of the early rounds after being widely tipped to finish in the bottom four.
THE FINAL WORD: The Lions are in the box seat to finish sixth because of their friendlier draw compared to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Billabong Crows.
PREDICTION: Sixth
ALSO IN SPORT
LADDER: Seventh (4-5)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Giants have been one of the biggest sliders in the competition. Best and fairest winner Chris Duck alongside Jack Duck and Joel Merkel have missed a large chunk of the season which has exposed the Giants' lack of depth. They also lack a focal point in attack which has proven to be their Achilles heel against the other finals contenders.
THE FINAL WORD: After losing to Culcairn in round eight and a tough draw to finish the season, the Giants face an uphill battle to sneak into finals.
PREDICTION: Seventh
LADDER: Eighth (4-5)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Crows still remain in the mix to play finals but their finals fate could be decided in the next fortnight with matches against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Jindera. Lose both and the Crows can start planning their trip away. Regardless of the result, the merged identity has been a lot more competitive this season and have laid the foundations to challenge for finals. Zac Kerr alongside Alastair Austin lead a miserly defence which has become hard to score against.
THE FINAL WORD: Although a finals berth is a longshot, the Crows would be satisfied with their improvement.
PREDICTION: Eighth
