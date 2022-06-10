THE SEASON SO FAR: Osborne lost some quality players over the off-season but still haven't dropped a match in the Hume league since their 2019 grand final triumph over Brock-Burrum. The Tigers are 25-0 under coach Joel Mackie and are yet to be seriously challenged by any side. Their lowest winning margin this season is 32-points and they boast a whopping 150 percent more than second-placed Holbrook. Although the Tigers don't look as imposing on paper as some of their previous premiership sides - neither does the opposition. Connor Galvin and Izaac McDonnell are enjoying solid seasons with Galvin once again in Azzi medal contention. Mackie has finally strung a few games together and could prove a nightmare match-up for opposition sides during the finals playing deep in attack. Rumours that Dean Polo could be reunited with Mackie at Osborne before the clearance deadline won't go away.