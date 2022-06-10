Border advocates against domestic violence have welcomed reforms to the NSW government's sexual consent laws that came into effect at the start of June.
Attorney-General Mark Speakman launched Make No Doubt, a community education campaign that aims to empower young people in asking for consent before engaging in sexual activity.
Under the reforms, affirmative consent must be sought, either by one party doing or saying something to show consent, or the other party doing or saying something to seek consent.
Murrumbidgee Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service manager Ann Jones said the new laws showed recognition for women's rights.
"These reforms to the law recognise this and hopefully will make improvements on conviction rates before the courts," she said.
"We have seen many sexual assault cases before the District Court that have been acquitted after hearing due to evidence not being able to be proven.
"For survivors this can sometimes be more traumatising than the incident itself as it makes them re-live the incident.
"Telling their story in public and the non-conviction of the offender often leaves them feeling 'unbelieved'."
She said there needed to be extensive training and improvements within the justice system and with legal practitioners to ensure reforms had the desired effect.
"The lack of the victim 'doing anything' or 'saying anything' now cannot be seen as willing participation, as it has been in the past," Ms Jones said.
Charles Sturt University psychology lecturer Dr Rachel Hogg said the introduction to reforms was "groundbreaking, but it's not as new as we think it is".
"Generally, we overestimate our ability to interpret how other people are feeling, how they're thinking, and what they're comfortable with," she said.
"My sense is that these laws have the potential to not just reduce rates of sexual violence, but to enhance the depth and intimacy of sexual relationships and experiences, particularly for young adults."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
