Councillors told danger to public increased at Bright's Ovens River swimming pool as result of fish travel plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:29am
Changes floated: Holidaymakers on the edge of the weir wall at the Ovens River in Bright. If a fish ladder is built it will result in swimmers being excluded from that area.

A ROUTE to allow fish to migrate through the Ovens River weir at Bright will create an increased risk to public safety, Alpine Shire councillors have been told.

