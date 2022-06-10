A ROUTE to allow fish to migrate through the Ovens River weir at Bright will create an increased risk to public safety, Alpine Shire councillors have been told.
The council's director assets Will Jeremy said staff deemed the $2.6 million fishway would up the danger after talks with proponent, the North East Catchment Management Authority.
Advertisement
"We've reached a position, I think, where council staff believe that there is an increased risk, so we haven't managed to reach a position where we're confident that there is no increased risk associated, particularly with the trash rack which is needed as part of the fish structure," Mr Jeremy told this week's council meeting.
When the fishway emerged in 2016, council asked NECMA to demonstrate there would be no greater risk.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Jeremy said the "bigger opportunity" to reduce peril would be to eliminate the weir and council staff would "love" to remove the 0.8-metre boards installed each summer to form it and manage a seasonal pool with lifesavers.
One councillor, Katarina Hughes, said there would be an uproar if the weir was removed, while colleague John Forsyth questioned how the Rotary waterslide would be able to operate without the river being held back.
As part of a motion passed this week by council, Life Saving Victoria will be asked to assess the summer pool's operation in light of the move and analyse planned controls such as warning signs and booms to exclude swimmers from the weir's edge.
Mr Jeremy said NECMA needed the council's support to allow it to receive an extension to government funding, for the fishway, which was secured in May, 2020.
NECMA is expected to consult the community before construction begins.
Three days after council's meeting, NECMA on Friday was unable to provide someone to comment to The Border Mail on its proposal.
Mr Jeremy could not say when the fishway would be complete, but said if it was a council project it was likely to take up to 18 months.
The council would prefer construction to occur in autumn when the boards are not in place and the river level is lower.
The vertical slot fishway would be built on the non-town side of the river and have 18 cells to allow species to swim upstream.
It is seen as a fillip to the river's health, allowing native fish such as flat-headed galaxias to travel from the weir to headwaters and traverse 120 kilometres of tributaries.
Advertisement
A similar fishway has been installed in the lake near Benalla's art gallery.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.