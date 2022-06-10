EAST Albury supermarket owner Bob Mathews says there is community concern about a plan to build new public housing on the corner of Alexandra and East streets.
The IGA operator sought to have a public meeting to air views and put feedback to the NSW Land and Housing Corporation.
However, the government agency has decided instead to hold a drop-in session next Tuesday from 3pm to 5.30pm at the PCYC to outline its proposal for 24 homes to accommodate 40 people.
Mr Mathews wants people to gather there and is distributing flyers in East Albury to boost attendance.
"The local community wanted to have a public meeting but were unable to and we encourage people to turn up to the pop-up instead,": he said.
"I can only talk as the proprietor of the East Albury IGA and the expression from my customers is that they are concerned about it."
Anxiety centres on the potential for trouble, given the design of the housing is similar to public dwellings in North Albury's Mate Street which have been the scene of criminal behaviour.
"The concern of the community is the anti-social behaviour currently in Mate Street," Mr Mathews said.
"I know it's a different scenario but the police are there all the time and we want to make sure the same thing doesn't happen with East Street."
Mr Mathews said he had raised the matter with police and Albury MP Justin Clancy.
The government politician noted the grocer's position but said no disquiet about the project had been raised with him or his office.
"The only feedback we've received is positive," Mr Clancy said.
"There's an understanding in our community of the importance (of the need for dwellings).
"We've been talking about a housing crisis and it's important we're having a strong response to that."
