Wangaratta Rovers are banking on familiarity guaranteeing there's no repeat of the round one debacle at home against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Rovers were belted by 121 points, which is the second biggest loss to their combative neighbours in the proud clubs' 72-year history.
The largest was a 170-point mauling when the Hawks snared a winless wooden spoon in 2018 and the Pies made the grand final.
Rovers played only one pre-season practice match and it hurt as they started with losses to Myrtleford and then the Pies.
"You hope you can do a lot better than previously, we don't generally dwell on the past, but it certainly hurt at the time," leadership group member Cody Schutt suggested.
"We've identified areas that we needed to improve on and we're looking to execute those."
Like a handful of clubs, including Myrtleford, the Hawks have a large travelling contingent from Melbourne, a number who are local juniors.
"I think early in the year, we knew it might take a few games for us to gel, due to the demographics of where our players are coming from," Schutt offered.
"We're not altogether, we're not able to train together, we knew it would take three to four weeks to get that going."
Since losing those first two games, the Hawks have won five of the next six.
Coburg's Charlie Thompson will play his first game for the Hawks since 2019, but with defenders like Michael Bordignon and Co,, it's hard to break the Pies.
