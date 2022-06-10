Jacinta Beetson lived life to the fullest and was always happy to lend a hand.
Friends of the 23-year-old shearer killed in a car crash at Walbundrie last week have reflected on some of their fondest memories of the fun-loving young woman they knew as "Cinny".
She moved from Thoona to Walbundrie just six months ago, but left a lasting impression on all she knew.
Lucy Sturgess said Cinny had numerous jobs, but found her calling in the shearing shed.
"As soon as she picked up a handpiece she never looked back and just kept bettering herself," she said.
"She got thrown into it, a shearer didn't turn up one day and they sent her up on the board and she didn't stop.
"In her first three weeks, she was shearing 100 sheep a day, that's a huge effort.
"She probably picked one of the hardest jobs out there and fell in love with it. She'd look at the pen and see how much there was to do, but she'd keep going back."
Fellow shearer Adam Bennett said Cinny had incredible determination.
"I wouldn't have the same drive as she did," he said.
"Early on she was that raring to have a go and she'd come up and ask you if she could have a go.
"She said to me 'I want to be a shearer' and with the determination she had, you wouldn't stop her.
"I'd be struggling and look over at her and she'd be struggling too, but she'd never give up."
Blake Ralston travelled a lot with Cinny to shearing sheds and said it didn't take her long to make her mark.
"She could blend in anywhere and make herself known. She would walk in to a place and say hello to everyone straight away," he said.
"She was never one to keep to herself. There were heaps of blokes she didn't shear for or never worked for, but they knew who she was because she was always supporting the local community."
Her colleagues at Talbot Shearing and Crutching Services have rallied to organise a two-day Shear for Cinny event in her honour.
More than 30 shearers, as well as friends and family will attend the fundraiser at a property at Morven on Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of donating at least $15,000 back to Cinny's loved ones.
Special Shear for Cinny singlets have been designed for the event.
"You wouldn't really call us a team. We're more a like a family, a big shearing family," Mr Bennett said.
"We all feed off each other. It's not like we're all shearers that come in and get the job done, we catch up a fair bit outside of work.
"We might shear with different people, but we see each other all the time.
"We all try our to do our best for the farmers and for each other."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
