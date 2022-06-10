The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shear for Cinny fundraiser to support family of late Walbundrie shearer Jacinta Beetson

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 10 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEVER FORGET: Friends and workmates of the late Jacinta Beetson, Lucy Sturgess, Adam Bennett and Blake Ralston, will be part of a shearing fundraiser for her family after her death in a car accident last week. Picture: ASH SMITH

Jacinta Beetson lived life to the fullest and was always happy to lend a hand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.