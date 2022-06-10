A Lavington man has avoided jail this week over an incident where he got into his ex-partner's home against her wishes.
Shayne Van de Walle banged on the doors and windows of her Springdale Heights home one evening early last year.
When she continued to ignore his demands, he badgered her on her mobile phone.
Van de Walle faced the District Court in Albury for sentencing this week, on charges of aggravated enter dwelling, knowing a person was there, and destroy or damage property.
Judge Sean Grant spared him a term of imprisonment, instead convicting Van de Walle and placing him on a lengthy, three-year community corrections order.
As part of the order, imposed on the aggravated enter dwelling charge, Van de Walle must complete 150 hours of unpaid community work.
He must also complete the men's behavioural change program.
In Director of Public Prosecutions facts put before Judge Grant, the court heard how Van de Walle turned up at the woman's Bullara Court home on March 31, 2021.
His repeated efforts to be let into the woman's home included multiple texts and phone calls, to which she did not reply.
Van de Walle stayed at the property overnight, then the following morning again began banging on the front door while yelling to be let inside.
Eventually he was able to get inside, making himself comfortable on a couch.
Again, this was against the wishes of the woman, who jammed a finger when she tried to hold closed a bedroom window he was forcing open, damaging a fly-wire screen.
Van de Walle was placed on a bond for the property damage charge.
