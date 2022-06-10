The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man must do 150 hours' unpaid community work for aggravated break-in

By District Court
June 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shayne Van de Walle

A Lavington man has avoided jail this week over an incident where he got into his ex-partner's home against her wishes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.