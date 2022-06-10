The Border Mail
Boy left school and took train from Culcairn to Sydney on biological mum's ticket

By District Court
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
Foster teenager's train trip led to 'mum's' arrest for 'take and detain'

A woman who kidnapped her biological son after helping him travel from Culcairn to Sydney has been sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.

