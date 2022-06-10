Foster teenager's train trip led to 'mum's' arrest for 'take and detain'

A woman who kidnapped her biological son after helping him travel from Culcairn to Sydney has been sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.
The 13-year-old boy, the District Court has heard, had been in foster care, though did not get along with the other foster children in the house.
The domestic violence-related offence of take and detain for advantage was made out by the woman "refusing to tell Anglicare workers where the child was, and barricading herself and the child in the bedroom" of her Hunter Valley home when police arrived.
The woman, 37, who cannot be named, previously pleaded guilty to the charge before the Local Court.
Judge Sean Grant found the offending was at the lower end of objective seriousness, with no threatened or actual use of violence.
The incident also featured "strong subjective circumstances" that allowed for the non-jail option of an 18-month order, with 150 hours of community service.
The court heard the boy was in out-of-home care, with Anglicare organising monthly visits with the woman.
She bought a train ticket to Sydney under a false name and gave it to the boy.
Judge Grant said that on March 9, 2021, while at school, the victim asked his teacher to go to the bathroom.
"He left the school grounds and went to Culcairn railway station," he said.
Police were called and a search begun when his absence from class was noticed.
Meanwhile, on his arrival at Sydney's Central Station he was collected by the woman and an acquaintance.
His disappearance prompted an Anglicare case worker to call the offender, who admitted she had the boy.
