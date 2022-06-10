Lavington has named its strongest side this year for an away ambush against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Panthers welcome back two-time best and fairest Martty Brennan for his first game after joining VFL outfit Werribee over summer, while another state level player in Hamish Gilmore (GWS) will also play.
Advertisement
Teenager Corby Robertson has dropped back to under 18s after debuting as a 16-year-old in the season-opening round, but he summed up the buzz that Brennan's inclusion has generated.
"It will make a really big difference, he brings a lot of energy to the team, brings excitement to the club and the team," he explained.
Brennan combines skill, toughness and an energetic nature.
While the Panthers will still start slight outsiders against a team which is involved in a desperate battle for a top three finish, Brennan improves them by at least a couple of goals.
Throw in the likes of veterans Brant Dickson and captain Luke Garland, who had missed some football but returned last week, plus long-time top player Tom Hargreave, the rapidly emerging Billy Glanvill and others, and the Panthers are primed for an upset.
Lavington landed the season's first upset when they edged out Myrtleford by 13 points in a pulsating encounter.
"Our pressure has been a trademark, we want to get that up every week, hopefully we can do that again," teenager Glanvill suggested.
"In bits and pieces we've been able to match that pressure we had against Myrtleford, it's about maintaining it for four quarters."
In bits and pieces we've been able to match that pressure we had against Myrtleford, it's about maintaining it for four quarters.- Billy Glanvill
Glanvill doesn't turn 19 until next month, but has taken to the league's hot standard superbly.
At 191cms and 81kgs, he's played everywhere after joining from Riverina club Turvey Park.
"The difference has been a mixture of pace and the physical nature," he revealed.
"On the inside it's pretty physical, once it gets to the outside it's really quick and the skills are elite."
However, while the Panthers are primed, the Saints have too much to lose as they battle Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta Rovers for the double chance.
The Saints also welcome back former Goulburn Valley star Nick Warnock from injury.
Meanwhile, the league will show its support for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Former Benalla star Terry Greaves was diagnosed with cancer in January, 2020, and both players and umpires will wear coloured socks.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.