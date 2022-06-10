Albury firefighters are taking to the skies with a high-tech device to assist with fires, floods and missing people.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said six firefighters have undertaken two weeks of intensive drone training.
Advertisement
The firefighters are now qualified drone pilots.
The device can be used to give a real-time aerial view during bushfires, and predict where fires are heading.
"A drone was also used recently in Wagga to assist in locating a person lost in bushland," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They've also been used a lot in northern NSW with the floods and assisting in flood clean ups."
The drone is equipped with a thermal camera and can be used to create 3D models, and can be used to assist other emergency agencies.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.