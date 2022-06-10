The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury drone to help with bushfires, floods and missing people

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING OFF: Albury North brigade Deputy Captain Nigel Semmens and Inspector Frank Finlay with the new firefighter drone for the Albury area. Picture: ASH SMITH

Albury firefighters are taking to the skies with a high-tech device to assist with fires, floods and missing people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.