Umbrellas have been an all too necessary accessory for residents of the Border and North East this week.
In the past seven days, Albury received 36.2 millimetres of rain.
The wettest day was Monday, with 24mm of rain.
The total rainfall for Albury was 42.2mm in the first eight days of June.
In Wodonga, 57mm of rain fell in the first week of June.
The two wettest days were Monday, with 18mm, and Tuesday, with 20mm.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, totals of 60-80mm were recorded across the North East, with minor flood warnings issued for the King River.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued on Friday for the region.
Winds averaged 60-70 km/h Friday morning, with peak damaging wind gusts up to 110 km/h over the Alpine areas.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
