Staff shortages across the Border region have begun having a negative impact on school-aged children.
An expert in the field said ongoing strikes in NSW had meant parents were now having to take a different approaching to learning outside of the classroom.
Advertisement
Former school teacher Bev Graovac said the impact was more widespread than had been anticipated.
She opened a tutoring service early this year for children who were behind in school work due to the COVID-19 lock-downs and the now ensuing teacher shortages.
She said the demand put on teachers was compromising children's education but hoped to offer support to educate them for the future.
"Children have been on the raw end of this," Mrs Graovac said.
"They have suffered in the education system.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I am teaching students who are really struggling. It's been a real upheaval often, they don't even have the same teacher, and the school is left in pieces with changes.
"If children already lacked a few skills before, it was compounded by COVID, and they need for regularity with school.
"There's a lot of things happening in the background, and there is red tape teachers have to jump through."
Nodoka Consulting counsellor Shantelle Neyra said immediate action was needed in the classroom.
"Children need consistency, and change needs to happen to stabilise that," Ms Neyra said.
"The constant changes with teachers means there is a lack in attachment and respect that is required to maintain student engagement and behavior.
"Due to COVID and the isolated learning at home it has impacted their ability to re-engage in a collaborative learning environment as well make up for lost time.
Advertisement
"Children are finding it more difficult to settle and focus in the classroom as it is a foreign learning environment for them. The focus isn't on the kids anymore but they're mirrors of their environment."
Albury Teachers Association President Craig Jory said the situation was a "real problem."
"There's no real blanket way to describe what's going on," Mr Jory said. "It's the lack of continuity in the classrooms, and there's no guarantee that children will have the same teacher each day. Some kids are OK with that, whereas others struggle and act out. One danger is that kids are missing out on the first years of primary school."
With children adjusting to the ongoing classroom changes, Ms Neyra suggested parents think outside the learning box.
"It's not always possible to rely on teachers for learning, she said.
"It's important more than before to find new ways to re-engage."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.