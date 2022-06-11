Teen involved in spate of Wodonga fires trying to get life on track

A young man involved in a string of fires in Wodonga last year was filmed during the offending.
The Wodonga Koori Court heard Seth Watego-Maclaughlan's offending had escalated from August 28 to December 7.
The incidents, mainly located around the Wodonga skate park, initially involved aerosol cans before progressing to the use of jerry cans and multiple aerosol cans being blown up.
Watego-Maclaughlan, 19, was arrested two days after the final fire at a Castle Creek Road home.
Watego-Maclaughlan was said to be the ringleader of a group of youths behind the fires.
The court heard there were concerns the incidents could have caused serious injuries.
The teenager was also taken on a joyride in a stolen car in January this year before the car was torched.
A group went to a Gayview Drive home and stole a blue Hyundai Accent on January 13 or 14 which was found alight on Edward Street late on January 14.
The court heard the 19-year-old wasn't involved in the actual theft, but had been joyriding in the vehicle.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said her client had cut ties with the group.
His mother supported him in court.
"He's trying to get his life together," she said.
"He realises he has to be a man now in the world."
Police were concerned about the then 18-year-old's behaviour after his arrest on January 27.
"We're thinking, bushfire season, what's going to happen if we let this young fella go (on bail)," Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell told the court.
"From our perspective, we just don't want to see you in the cells again."
He completed a bushfire awareness course after his arrest and was placed on a good behaviour undertaking in court.
