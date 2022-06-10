Two young women chased by knife man in Wangaratta, offender sought

Police have released a computer generated image after a man approached and chased two young women with a knife in Wangaratta.
The pair were approached on Phillipson Street about 5.30pm on May 22.
They were chased by the man but were able to escape.
"Police are seeking assistance from the community to attempt to identify the offender," a spokesman said.
"The attached image is an artist's interpretation of a male who may be able to assist police with their enquiries, if the identity of this male is known, please contact Senior Constable Davey at Wangaratta police."
Call (03) 5723 0888 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
