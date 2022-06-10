Man who smashed window then climbed into house and attacked dad facing sentence

A man who kicked in the window of a Lavington house in August then climbed in and attacked a man will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Sentencing submissions in West Wodonga man Corey John McCormack's case have already been made before the District Court in Albury.
The victim had been trying to protect his daughter from McCormack, 35, who pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence involving the infliction of actual bodily harm.
