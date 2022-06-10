The Border Mail
Judgment in matter involving West Wodonga man to be handed down on Tuesday

By District Court
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
Man who smashed window then climbed into house and attacked dad facing sentence

A man who kicked in the window of a Lavington house in August then climbed in and attacked a man will be sentenced on Tuesday.

